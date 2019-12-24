Child in Oregon dies from flu-related complications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A child in Oregon died from complications associated with the flu, the Oregon Health Authority said.

There are 3 flu-related outbreaks in the state and flu activity is widespread. More than 100 people have been hospitalized in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties this flu season.

Last week there was another child death related to the flu in Washington state.

Health officials said it’s not too late to protect yourself with a flu shot.

Oregon Health Authority – Flu information