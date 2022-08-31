PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.

Chloe Brinegar, 15, went missing from Cottage Grove, Oregon, on Aug. 9.

Brinegar is 5’1″ and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They use she/they pronouns, have a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.

According to reports, Brinegar likes to spend time in central Oregon in cities like Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking anyone who believes they have seen them call 911 or local law enforcement.