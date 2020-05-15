Governor Brown lifts ban on childcare statewide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Beginning Friday, Governor Kate Brown is lifting the ban on childcare in Oregon.

The governor’s chief of staff confirmed that they’re allowing childcare and summer vacation programs for kids statewide, including summer school, camps and youth programs to start up. As with everything else gradually opening in the state, there are guidelines and limitations to follow.

This move is to help parents as more people are going to be getting back to work. Until now, these providers were mostly open for only essential workers.

We all know that all children still need care and because of the pandemic there’s safety guidelines that now have to be adhered to to stay in compliance. These measures include limiting the number of children in rooms, having sanitization protocols between sessions and staggering drop off and arrival times.

The state has created detailed guidelines for safety measures that are mandatory and also strongly encouraged. Read the full guidance below.

Specific Guidance for Child Care Sector