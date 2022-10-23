All businesses at the Chinook Plaza were closed for ‘an active situation,’ October 23, 2022 (Scappoose Fire District)

All businesses in Chinook Plaza closed at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews plus law enforcement from 3 agencies are at “an active situation” at the Chinook Plaza, the Scappoose Fire District posted on their official Facebook page late Sunday afternoon.

Scappoose police are also at the scene along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

All businesses in the Chinook Plaza are closed at this time, officials said, and added people should stay away from the area at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.