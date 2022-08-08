PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.

The proposal topped the roadmap her campaign released on Monday.

The number of people experiencing homelessness has soared in parts of Oregon by as much as 70% since 2020, fueled by a housing crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Drazan hopes her proposal will set her apart in a three-way race, as she aims to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 35 years.

Drazan is among three gubernatorial candidates. She is running against the Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state House speaker, and the unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.