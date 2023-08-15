Zuberi will appear in court on Oct. 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in a cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home, pled not guilty to multiple charges at a court appearance on Monday.

According to court documents, Zuberi, 29, has been ordered to remain in custody until his court date which is currently scheduled for Oct. 17.

The documents show that he is being held for numerous reasons including the nature of the offense, violent behavior, previous crimes, possession of weapons and criminal activity while under supervision.

Zuberi was taken into custody on July 16 in Reno, Nevada after court documents said the woman escaped from the cinderblock cell in his home.

He is currently facing charges of kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity.