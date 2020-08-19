Citizen-soldiers return to Oregon after missions in Middle East

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) -- Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden believes the Trump Administration is intentionally slowing the delivery of the mail, and he does not believes promises made Thursday by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will solve the problem.

In fact, Wyden believes President Donald Trump still wants to interfere with the delivery of vote-by-mail ballots during the Nov. 3 general election, and that Congress must act now to ensure its integrity. Many more voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail in November because of the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening to overwhelm the postal service with additional funding.