PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In recent weeks, there has been a series of disturbing cases in Multnomah County involving suspects with mental health issues.

Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez told KOIN 6 yesterday it’s this combination of mental health and crime that’s top of mind for him with the legislative session starting in just a few days.

On Friday, KOIN 6 spoke to Sen. Ron Wagner, of Lake Oswego, who just took the reigns as Oregon’s senate president.

When it comes to the addiction crisis, he stressed the need for more prevention work and said another essential element is finding more folks who want to work in mental health and addiction services.

That’s a difficult task though, given the fact that many of those jobs are high-stress with low pay.

“I think you have to be creative a little bit and then we need to talk about investments in our workforce, making sure that people know that these jobs exist and trying to uplevel them,” said Wagner. “There’s an incredible opportunity for people to do amazing work, to work with people in this space.”

In recent days, there’s been a spate of disturbing crimes directly related to mental health and addiction. The suspect accused of burning the former Portland Korean Church last week told investigators that voices in her head told her to do it.

Also last week, Gresham police say a 25-year-old man old attacked a 78-year-old man on the MAX train, chewing off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The suspect told authorities he thought the man was a robot.

And two weeks ago, police say surveillance video from a MAX platform, shows 32-year-old Brianna Workman pushing a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks. Police say that attack was entirely unprovoked.

Gonzalez, who will be officially sworn in Friday as Portland’s newest commissioner, has made it clear he believes the city and state have failed to adequately confront Portland’s mental health and addiction crisis.

He said he was pleasantly surprised to learn how aligned leaders are on the issues that need to be addressed.

When it comes to Measure 110, the law passed by Oregon voters in 2020 that de-criminalized hard drugs, Gonzalez said lawmakers are in agreement that the money for treatment centers that was outlined in Measure 110 needs to be rolled out quickly and effectively. However, he said no one wanted to talk about addressing other potential consequences of the measure.

“I was kind of an outlier in the room because I continued to ask about some of the unintended consequences of Measure 110,” Gonzalez said. “Is it attracting certain organized crime elements to the city of Portland? It is attracting some migratory elements to the city of Portland that are looking for a place to camp and do hard drugs.”

According to Wagner, there needs to be a greater focus on putting drug traffickers behind bars.

“I think it’s also appropriate that we start talking about drug interdiction and if there are people trafficking drugs into our state we need to be going at them hard,” he said.