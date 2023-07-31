A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has quacked the case on an injured duck incident that happened last week. (Courtesy CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has quacked the case on an injured duck incident that happened last week.

Deputy Ashley Walker said she received a call from a woman and her two daughters who found the wounded animal at a wetlands reserve near Addie Street in the Gladstone-Milwaukie area late last week.

CCSO reported that the caller also contacted Dove Lewis Animal Hospital, which advised her to seize the animal and bring it to the veterinary clinic.

“It was a slow evening on the 99 side, so I went to help out,” Walker shared in a Facebook post.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, she said the duck’s foot and wing were injured — and it appeared to have been bullied by fellow ducks.

With the help of the caller and her pet carrier, Walker caught the duck before transporting it to Dove Lewis caretakers.