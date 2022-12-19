Over the past eight years, park ranger Victor Harshman had been working to install the new course

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of consideration, Clackamas County has finally launched its first disc golf course.

According to a release from the county, park ranger Victor Harshman had been working to install a disc golf course for the last eight years of his career. After officially retiring on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Harshman could celebrate not only his 30-year tenure with the county, but also the opening of the new disc golf course.

“I’m super, super excited that it’s finally done,” he said. “I couldn’t have picked a better project to end my career with the county.”

Clackamas County officials had been discussing the potential of the disc golf course for years, but Harshman says limited funding and other obstacles continued to postpone the new project.

The county-owned disc golf course is now open at Metzler Park in Estacada. Other developments are still underway, such as the two trails that are being built along the course, but people have already put the park’s latest add-on to use.

“I think the second weekend that it got going, we had 60 cars out here in the parking lot who all came to play,” Harshman said.

The course has 18 holes for the winter, but only the front nine holes can be used all year-round. Visitors can’t play on the back nine holes from May 1 to Sept. 30 when the park’s campground is open.

According to Clackamas County, more than 500 volunteer hours were dedicated to building the new course. Disc Golf Depot, the Trail Keepers of Oregon and the disc golf community led by Justin Wolf have all supported the county’s latest venture.

Interested in playing on the new disc golf course? It costs just $8.