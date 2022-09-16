PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three juveniles were detained after a video posted to social media prompted a lockdown at Clackamas High School on Friday.

On Friday morning, the school’s resource officer learned a video was posted to Snapchat, which appeared to show a student waving a firearm in a restroom at the school. Within minutes, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

CCSO says they worked with school officials to find two students allegedly in the Snapchat video, who were then detained — however, the school was put on lockdown once deputies learned of a third student believed to be involved.

Authorities located the third juvenile and took them into custody. Deputies say they recovered a “realistic-looking CO2-powered replica pistol” during the investigation.

The school’s lockdown was lifted before 12:30 p.m. and officials announced there was no active threat.

In a tweet, North Clackamas Schools confirmed all students and staff were safe.

CCSO is still looking for additional information as they continue the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CCSO tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference case #22-020974.