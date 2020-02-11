Climate activists take their case to state Capitol

Organizers expect hundreds of people to push for climate legislation that drew ire of Timber Unity rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Oregonians showed up to the State Capitol in Salem to encourage lawmakers to pass legislation pertaining to climate change. The rally is an effort to show support for a cap and trade bill lawmakers are slated to discuss Tuesday.

The governor’s bill aims to reduce carbon pollution and would limit emissions by requiring businesses to buy credits for emissions as an incentive to lower their carbon footprint.

Tuesday’s gathering is meant to counter the Timber Unity rally held last week in the same spot.

Truckers with TimberUnity drove a convoy to the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, February 6, 2020 (KOIN)

“Our main message of the rally is we can’t afford to wait any longer for climate action,” said Sonny Mehta, field director for Renew Oregon, a coalition that advocates for clean energy. “Oregonians are expecting the Legislature to take bold action and pass the bill without delay. And the policy that we’re advocating for caps greenhouse gas emissions, prices those emissions and invests in creating good paying jobs and growing the economy.”

Opponents have criticized the plan for its potential impact on consumers and small businesses, particularly through higher fuel costs. Recent revisions to the legislation spare counties east of the Cascades from regulations on fuel importers and provide a way for natural gas companies to guard their low-income customers against higher costs, according to the Portland Tribune.

Grassroots groups from around the state had reached out to Renew Oregon for help organizing the rally in Salem, Mehta said. Renew Oregon has been working with local organizations like Southern Oregon Climate Action Now and PCUN, among others.

Mehta said he had talked to people who had signed up to come from as far as Pendleton and Brookings, and that volunteers and local environmental groups had been getting the word out locally for months.

Close to 2,000 people had RSVP’d online for Tuesday’s rally, Mehta said, but he was “cautiously optimistic” about actual attendance.

