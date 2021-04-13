Climber rescued from ledge on South Sister after 7 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man was rescued after spending hours on a small ledge on South Sister on Monday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they rescued the 49-year-old man after he called for help around 9 am. He said he was alone and had climbed up the north side of South Sister.

He became stranded on a small ledge in steep terrain at approximately 9800 feet elevation. There was also snow and ice on the mountain.

Search and Rescue volunteers were flown in to help rescue the climber. A rescue helicopter made two flights ferrying rescuers and a third flight to find the climber.

Eventually a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was called in to hoist him.

He was rescued around 4:30 pm, uninjured but exhausted.