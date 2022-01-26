Climber rescued from Mt. Hood after gear fails

27-year-old Iain Moses was rescued from the summit of Mt. Hood after his equipment failed and he was left unable to descend the mountain during a solo trip, according to Hood River County Sheriff’s Office (Hood River County Sheriff’s Office) January, 26, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was rescued from the summit of Mt. Hood after his equipment failed while climbing alone just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities got a call of a climber in distress after 27-year-old Iain Moses of Eugene, reported his equipment failed and was unable to descend the mountain.

Crag Rats Rescue Mountaineers Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg and Leif Bergstrom were climbing just below the summit with two Hood River Ski Mountaineers at the Hogsback snow ridge when they got the rescue call.

“Fortuitously we were near the summit, and prepared for a rescue,” said Van Tilburg.

Crag Rats climbed the summit and found Moses. Bergstrom roped Moses down the Old Chute which officials describe as “a steep, icy slope that descends from the 11,249-foot peak”.

The teams gave Moses food and water then descended to Timberline Lodge by 3:30 p.m.

Moses was not injured during the incident, officials said.

Bergstrom said those who are inexperienced with mountain climbing should go with a professional mountain guide and be prepared.

“It’s important to have mountaineering boots, crampons and an ice axe and know how to use them,” Bergstrom said.

Officials said this incident follows other recent Crag Rats rescue missions including night missions at Bennet Pass on January 17, another at Barlow Pass in December and a Frog Lake rescue on Christmas Day.