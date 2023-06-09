Attorneys also disagreed whether high capacity magazines are considered firearms or accessories.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Last Fall, voters approved a gun control measure that banned the manufacturing and sale of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Since then, some have called the measure constitutional.

Closing arguments Friday morning included claims that Measure 114 violates the Second Amendment and disagreements over whether high-capacity magazines are considered firearms or accessories.

The plaintiff’s attorney made the case that magazines are critical for the gun, so it should be considered arms, but attorneys defending Measure 114 argued that detachable magazines are accessories – not firearms – and don’t affect the operability of the gun itself.

Measure 114 also requires anyone who wants to buy a gun to get a permit that requires a safety course.

The plaintiff’s attorney argued that a permit to purchase takes away the right to keep and bear arms, but defending attorneys argued that the background checks are reasonable. They say that the permits are much like what’s required for a concealed handgun license, including a mental health review to determine whether someone is a danger to themselves or others.

The last person to testify in this case before closing arguments was the daughter of Cindy Yuille, one of two people randomly killed by a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle in the 2012 mass shooting at the Clackamas Town Center.

“This is not an issue that’s impossible to solve either,” Jenna Longenecker said. “We just need to take the steps to do it.”

The judge will take time to weigh the arguments before her ruling, which could possibly be appealed all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Jess Marks, the executive director of the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety, they feel they made a strong case for the measure.

“As Oregonians, we care about keeping our children and our families safe. Oregon voters passed Measure 114 because it both ensures common sense, evidence-based protections and respects the rights of responsible gun owners,” Marks said.

But no matter the ruling on Measure 114, there is still a challenge pending in state court set for September.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.