Coast Guard rescues hiker after 2-day search near Oakridge

COOS BAY, Ore. (KOIN) — A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a 50-year-old hiker Saturday after he went missing in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, according to Coast Guard officials.

The man was dehydrated and had extreme hypothermia when he was rescued, officials said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a request for aerial assistance from the Oregon State Search and Rescue Coordinator on Thursday, after ground crews located the man’s parked car and backpack near a trail head.

A helicopter crew started the search Thursday and into the night but couldn’t find him. Search and rescue crews didn’t find the hiker until just before midnight on Friday.

The Coast Guard’s Sector North Bend aircrew arrived on scene at 7 a.m. and hoisted the man from the ground and brought him to first-responders at the Eugene airport.

The man was later transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for further care.

“Effective coordination with our partner agencies ensured that this person’s life was saved,” said Lt. Cori Sanchez, MH-65 pilot. “It’s lucky he was found in time and we could assist in getting him to higher medical attention rapidly.”