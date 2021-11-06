Coast Guard rescues man capsized in Willapa Bay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was rescued by the Coast Guard in Willapa Bay after capsizing early Friday morning, officials said.

At 12:30 a.m., Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report about a 41-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy whose boat capsized in the Ellsworth Creek Preserve area.

Officials said the boy’s mother called 911 after witnessing her son and her boyfriend enter the water when their boat rolled near a boat ramp.

According to Coast Guard officials, the boy was able to swim to shore and was then helped by Pacific County Sheriff responders.

Around 1:30 a.m., an aircrew found the man wearing a lifejacket and slapping the water to draw attention. A rescue swimmer then led the man to the helicopter’s recovery basket and hoisted him to safety.

The man showed signs of hypothermia and medical personnel responded. Coast Guard crews said his current condition is unknown.