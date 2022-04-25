PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 1994, Hollie Thrasher’s daughter Nikki was shot, execution-style, by Kyle Hedquist. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Trial records and information from attorneys show Hedquist stole things from his aunt. Nikki Thrasher, who didn’t know anything about the theft, asked about the items. Hedquist took that as a threat to him, forced her to drive out to rural Douglas County and shot her in the back of the head.

Recently Gov. Kate Brown commuted his sentence and Hedquist was released from prison more than a week ago. But Hollie Thrasher didn’t even know his case was even being considered for commutation until she was told about his release by KOIN 6 News.

She can’t believe he is free.

“He took the life of my daughter in cold blood. It was a cold-blooded murder. They planned it,” she said.

Thrasher said her family chose to pursue life without parole instead of putting Hedquist on death row during the sentencing phase. The murder took place in Roseburg in Douglas County, but Hedquist was released into Salem because of safety objections in Douglas County.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson, April 25, 2022 (KOIN)

“As a community, we have a right to expect better from our leadership and expect that they’re going to protect us in a way that we deserve,” said Marion County DA Paige Clarkson. “These types of releases are not reflective of public safety. They’re not reflective of good decisions.”

KOIN 6 News requested records around the decision surrounding Hedquist’s release. This is one of several cases where Gov. Brown has not contacted the families of victims of these violent crimes.

Brown’s office has not responded to that nor have they provided an explanation as to why they never reached out to Nikki Thrasher’s family.