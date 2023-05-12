Now-Rep. Brian Stout, R-Columbia City, rides in the North Plains Elephant Garlic Parade last year. (PMG Photo: John Lariviere)

The judge denied Rep. Brian Stout’s request to dismiss the woman’s application for a restraining order filed in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Columbia County Circuit Court judge who upheld a five-year protective order against a state representative on Monday, May 8, wrote that she found him “not credible” and saying he “play(ed) the victim” when denying a former campaign volunteer’s allegations of sexual abuse and physical threats.

In January, Judge Cathleen Callahan denied Rep. Brian Stout’s request to dismiss the woman’s application for a restraining order filed in November 2022, leading to a three-day hearing spread across January, March and April.

Callahan ruled in favor of the woman following that three-day hearing, which concluded April 26.

In her 13-page ruling, Callahan said she found Stout, a Columbia City Republican representing House District 31, “not credible” and the woman “extremely credible.”

In the hearings, the woman alleged Stout touched her in a sexual manner on multiple occasions without consent and threatened her if she spoke up.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners