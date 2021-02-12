Western Columbia River Gorge blizzard warning remains in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A blizzard warning for the western Columbia River Gorge remains in effect until noon Friday. As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, I-84 was open but conditions were miserable.

Tow truck drivers along I-84 in blizzard conditions, February 11, 2021 (KOIN)

A tow truck driver had advice for everyone: “Stay home. It’s not safe at all.”

Blizzard conditions are expected to bring as much as 8 inches of snow. Wind gusts could reach 70 mph, with significantly reduced visibility from the blowing snow.

ODOT was prepared to close the I-84 eastbound in Troutdale near the Columbia Gorge Outlets should conditions worsen because parking lots and businesses make it an easier place for drivers to wait out the weather.

Experienced road crews will be patrolling the freeway and any closures will be left to their judgment, based on how surface conditions, traffic and how trucks are faring. No roads are closed at this time, but you are asked to drive with caution.

Travel along I-84 is not advised and should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must venture out, be sure to have a winter survival kit with you in case you become stranded. If that happens, remember to stay with your vehicle.

The last time a blizzard warning was issued for the Gorge was February 2014, and before that was December 2008.