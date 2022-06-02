John O’Brien served as sheriff for the agency for close to a decade.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon coast community is remembering former Lincoln County Sheriff John O’Brien after his passing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced O’Brien’s death in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In the post, the agency included photos of him during his time as sheriff along with sending condolences to his family.

“Sheriff O’Brien served Lincoln County for 30 years and served as Sheriff from 1994 to 2003,” LCSO said in the post. “He was in the presence of his wife, Priscilla, at the time of his passing.”

So far, the post has more than 300 reactions, 48 comments and close to 30 shares. Community members expressed their condolences to the agency regarding O’Brien’s passing.

“Such a loss,” one user named Rhonda Harman wrote. “He was appreciated always. He was kind and listened well. Many learned from him…”

It’s unclear if the Sheriff’s Office will hold a ceremony in O’Brien’s honor.