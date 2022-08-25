The memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Monday in Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial service is being held on Monday to honor the wildland firefighter who died while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.

The service for 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon is planned for 10 a.m. Monday at Harry & David Field in Medford. Community members are welcome to attend.

“The family wishes to thank the community and local fire service for their thoughts, prayers and support through this difficult time,” the Oregon Department of Forestry shared on Facebook.

On Aug. 18, Taylor was reportedly struck by a falling tree near the Rum Creek Fire before being airlifted out of the area. He was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where officials said he ultimately died.

ODF says Taylor was not only a firefighter but was also the owner and operator of a forestry company, Sasquatch Reforestation.

Those wishing to send cards to Taylor’s family can address them to the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Point Office:

Oregon Department of Forestry

Southwest Oregon District

Re: Logan Taylor

5286 Table Rock Rd.

Central Point, OR 97502

Taylor is the second firefighter to die this month while battling a wildfire in Oregon.

A Colorado firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan, died on Aug. 11 after he was fatally injured while battling a wildfire in Douglas County.