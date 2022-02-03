Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians receives $500K grant for broadband

The grant is meant to help the Tribe with the early stages of planning for broadband

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians was awarded a $500,000 federal grant Thursday to help the Tribes start developing broadband infrastructure in the greater Siletz area.

The grant came from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., announced Thursday. The program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which Schrader supported and helped pass into law.

The grant will help the Tribes start early planning efforts on determining how it will develop a solution for broadband infrastructure connection, construction, and service deployment. This would allow high-speed internet access for Native American households that are currently underserved in and around the reservation in Lincoln County.

Schrader’s office said the COVID-19 crisis had further proven the Tribe’s current broadband infrastructure is not adequate to meet the needs of the community.

“We have significant needs in our rural and remote areas, and this is absolutely critical to our educational and economic success,” Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Tribal Chairman Delores Pigsley said.

Pigsley said the Tribe appreciates Schrader’s help in securing the funds.

In a statement, Schrader said he’s long been an advocate for increased high-speed broadband internet access and that this grant is a crucial step toward closing the rural digital divide.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program issued eight grants to Tribes across the U.S. Schrader said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide an additional $2 billion in funding for the program.