Oregon Rep. DeFazio announces retirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Congressmen Peter DeFazio announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

DeFazio has represented Oregon’s 4th congressional district since 1987. He was the longest serving House Member from Oregon and the 65th-longest serving member of the House in U.S. history.

“For 36 years I have fought corporate greed and special interests to benefit Oregon’s working families,“ Defazio said in a statement. “With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year.”

The congressman worked to provide affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act, prevent the privatization of Social Security and pushed for infrastructure investments to create jobs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

