PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may already be looking forward to a tropical summer vacation, but going on a wintertime staycation has some perks of its own.

Because many people are returning to work after the holidays, January often ushers in a slow season for hotels and resorts. Take advantage of the smaller crowds by planning a trip to one of Oregon’s lodgings.

Brasada Ranch

This ranch, located in Powell Butte, was recognized in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for being one of the best resorts both in the Pacific Northwest and in the world. Brasada Ranch has adults-only suites, dog-friendly rooms and four-bedroom cabins for big groups of families or friends.

The 1,800-acre resort offers a plethora of activities at every corner, including horseback rides, spa services, live concerts and golfing. Guests who visit during the winter can opt into the seasonal experiences including the hot tubs, heated pools and outdoor fire pits that are perfect for s’more-roasting.

The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs

Located in La Grande, The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs has rooms that can accommodate up to six guests. Some suites are even complete with views of the mountain. But the lodge’s big selling point is its hot springs. All overnight guests can take a dip in the two million gallons of hot spring water that rise every day.

Thermal Pub & Eatery is The Lodge at Hot Lake Spring’s first on-campus dining spot. The menu features a variety of appetizers, beer and cold-weather drinks. Want dinner and a movie? There is also a 60-seat movie theater open to guests, who can catch the evening movie showtimes from Thursday to Sunday.

The Setting Inn

Oregon’s wine country has some winter deals of its own. The Setting Inn, located in Newberg in the Willamette Valley, has two winter packages for interested parties. The Cozy Winter Package that is made for couples includes matching hoodies and a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc. The Truffle Package includes truffle-themed charcuterie boards and breakfast boxes, in addition to a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.

Outside of the rooms, The Setting Inn has a fitness center, boutique vineyard, yard games like cornhole and badminton and more.

Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort

In the winter, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in North Powder offers two yurts for overnight trips that can fit from five to eight visitors. The yurts include a wood stove, a propane stove, a small kitchen, lanterns, bunk beds and games. Yurt guests will receive a 10% discount on ski lift tickets as well.

For guests over the age of 21, Starbottle Saloon slings locally brewed beers and invites musical guests to perform throughout the season.