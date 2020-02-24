Repairs underway on Oneonta Tunnel

Oregon

The highway is expected to reopen Friday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Historic Columbia River Highway has been closed for construction between Multnomah Falls and the Interstate-84 exit.

Rockfall work is needed to help repair and reopen the Oneonta Tunnel. Crews have been bringing down loose rocks along the hillside.

The slope by the tunnel was badly burned during the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. That section of the Columbia River Highway is expected to reopen on Friday night, February 28.

