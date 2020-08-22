Coos Bay Speedway alcohol license suspended for COVID violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission suspended the alcohol license of the Coos Bay Speedway for violating public health social distancing and face covering requirements.

The alleged infraction happened Friday, August 14 when the operators of Coos Bay Speedway held a roughly 1,000-person event, exceeding the state-mandated limit of 250 people for Coos County, currently in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening process. Inspectors reported seeing no enforcement of social distancing and that few of the race track staff or patrons were wearing face masks. Moreover, the violations occurred while alcohol was being served.

OLCC said the investigation remains open and the Speedway is allowed to contest the state’s suspension.