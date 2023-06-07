PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old woman from rural Coos County was arrested on June 6 for allegedly committing multiple acts of child molestation.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy took suspect Sarah Burnett into custody while serving a warrant for her arrest in the Hauser area.

Burnett was booked into the Coos County Jail on the following charges: 

  • Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct
  • Two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree
  • Two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree
  • Rape in the third degree
  • Sodomy in the third degree

Burnett is being held in Coos County Jail on $250,000 bail.