PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old woman from rural Coos County was arrested on June 6 for allegedly committing multiple acts of child molestation.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy took suspect Sarah Burnett into custody while serving a warrant for her arrest in the Hauser area.

Burnett was booked into the Coos County Jail on the following charges:

Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct

Two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree

Two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree

Rape in the third degree

Sodomy in the third degree

Burnett is being held in Coos County Jail on $250,000 bail.