PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old woman from rural Coos County was arrested on June 6 for allegedly committing multiple acts of child molestation.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy took suspect Sarah Burnett into custody while serving a warrant for her arrest in the Hauser area.
Burnett was booked into the Coos County Jail on the following charges:
- Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct
- Two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree
- Two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree
- Rape in the third degree
- Sodomy in the third degree
Burnett is being held in Coos County Jail on $250,000 bail.