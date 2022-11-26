PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power crews are on the scene of a substation problem in Corvallis and according to Pacific Power over 6,500 customers are without power, including most of Oregon State University.

Pacific Power first reported the issue at around 9 a.m. in a tweet that said the problem should be fixed by 3:00 p.m.

Oregon State University then shared in a tweet saying that power has been restored to Reser Stadium where the Oregon rivalry football game is set to take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It is unknown if the power outage will affect the game, but Oregon State said they would share any updates on their Twitter.