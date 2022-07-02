(STACKER) — Pre-war homes — those built before 1939 — are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.
Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.
30. Clackamas County
- Homes built before 1939: 7.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 20.5%
- Median year built: 1983
- Total homes: 168,828
29. Lane County
- Homes built before 1939: 7.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 16.7%
- Median year built: 1976
- Total homes: 163,617
28. Jackson County
- Homes built before 1939: 7.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 22.4%
- Median year built: 1982
- Total homes: 96,318
27. Polk County
- Homes built before 1939: 7.2%
- Homes built since 2000: 26.6%
- Median year built: 1984
- Total homes: 32,572
26. Douglas County
- Homes built before 1939: 7.2%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.0%
- Median year built: 1977
- Total homes: 50,649
25. Lincoln County
- Homes built before 1939: 8.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.4%
- Median year built: 1979
- Total homes: 31,751
24. Marion County
- Homes built before 1939: 8.2%
- Homes built since 2000: 16.9%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 127,505
23. Benton County
- Homes built before 1939: 9.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 21.2%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 38,713
22. Linn County
- Homes built before 1939: 9.7%
- Homes built since 2000: 18.9%
- Median year built: 1977
- Total homes: 50,936
21. Lake County
- Homes built before 1939: 10.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 16.8%
- Median year built: 1976
- Total homes: 4,538
20. Malheur County
- Homes built before 1939: 10.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 9.4%
- Median year built: 1974
- Total homes: 11,936
19. Yamhill County
- Homes built before 1939: 10.3%
- Homes built since 2000: 23.3%
- Median year built: 1986
- Total homes: 39,504
18. Tillamook County
- Homes built before 1939: 12.6%
- Homes built since 2000: 23.3%
- Median year built: 1981
- Total homes: 19,157
17. Umatilla County
- Homes built before 1939: 12.7%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.0%
- Median year built: 1976
- Total homes: 30,722
16. Morrow County
- Homes built before 1939: 12.9%
- Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
- Median year built: 1979
- Total homes: 4,699
15. Coos County
- Homes built before 1939: 13.2%
- Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
- Median year built: 1972
- Total homes: 31,246
14. Klamath County
- Homes built before 1939: 14.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 15.1%
- Median year built: 1976
- Total homes: 33,703
13. Grant County
- Homes built before 1939: 15.4%
- Homes built since 2000: 13.3%
- Median year built: 1973
- Total homes: 4,426
12. Columbia County
- Homes built before 1939: 17.8%
- Homes built since 2000: 18.1%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 21,421
11. Wasco County
- Homes built before 1939: 17.8%
- Homes built since 2000: 13.4%
- Median year built: 1972
- Total homes: 11,712
10. Hood River County
- Homes built before 1939: 18.7%
- Homes built since 2000: 24.0%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 10,034
9. Harney County
- Homes built before 1939: 19.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 13.5%
- Median year built: 1973
- Total homes: 3,897
8. Wallowa County
- Homes built before 1939: 20.6%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.3%
- Median year built: 1973
- Total homes: 4,234
7. Wheeler County
- Homes built before 1939: 22.2%
- Homes built since 2000: 15.4%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 991
6. Clatsop County
- Homes built before 1939: 23.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 15.6%
- Median year built: 1974
- Total homes: 22,609
5. Multnomah County
- Homes built before 1939: 24.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.1%
- Median year built: 1969
- Total homes: 353,735
4. Union County
- Homes built before 1939: 25.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 13.1%
- Median year built: 1973
- Total homes: 11,863
3. Gilliam County
- Homes built before 1939: 26.8%
- Homes built since 2000: 12.3%
- Median year built: 1958
- Total homes: 1,145
2. Baker County
- Homes built before 1939: 29.3%
- Homes built since 2000: 11.8%
- Median year built: 1970
- Total homes: 9,062
1. Sherman County
- Homes built before 1939: 37.5%
- Homes built since 2000: 6.6%
- Median year built: 1958
- Total homes: 905