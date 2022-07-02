(STACKER) — Pre-war homes — those built before 1939 — are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

30. Clackamas County

Homes built before 1939: 7.0%

Homes built since 2000: 20.5%

Median year built: 1983

Total homes: 168,828

29. Lane County

Homes built before 1939: 7.0%

Homes built since 2000: 16.7%

Median year built: 1976

Total homes: 163,617

28. Jackson County

Homes built before 1939: 7.0%

Homes built since 2000: 22.4%

Median year built: 1982

Total homes: 96,318

27. Polk County

Homes built before 1939: 7.2%

Homes built since 2000: 26.6%

Median year built: 1984

Total homes: 32,572

26. Douglas County

Homes built before 1939: 7.2%

Homes built since 2000: 17.0%

Median year built: 1977

Total homes: 50,649

25. Lincoln County

Homes built before 1939: 8.0%

Homes built since 2000: 17.4%

Median year built: 1979

Total homes: 31,751

24. Marion County

Homes built before 1939: 8.2%

Homes built since 2000: 16.9%

Median year built: 1978

Total homes: 127,505

23. Benton County

Homes built before 1939: 9.0%

Homes built since 2000: 21.2%

Median year built: 1978

Total homes: 38,713

22. Linn County

Homes built before 1939: 9.7%

Homes built since 2000: 18.9%

Median year built: 1977

Total homes: 50,936

21. Lake County

Homes built before 1939: 10.0%

Homes built since 2000: 16.8%

Median year built: 1976

Total homes: 4,538

20. Malheur County

Homes built before 1939: 10.1%

Homes built since 2000: 9.4%

Median year built: 1974

Total homes: 11,936

19. Yamhill County

Homes built before 1939: 10.3%

Homes built since 2000: 23.3%

Median year built: 1986

Total homes: 39,504

18. Tillamook County

Homes built before 1939: 12.6%

Homes built since 2000: 23.3%

Median year built: 1981

Total homes: 19,157

17. Umatilla County

Homes built before 1939: 12.7%

Homes built since 2000: 17.0%

Median year built: 1976

Total homes: 30,722

16. Morrow County

Homes built before 1939: 12.9%

Homes built since 2000: 15.8%

Median year built: 1979

Total homes: 4,699

15. Coos County

Homes built before 1939: 13.2%

Homes built since 2000: 12.6%

Median year built: 1972

Total homes: 31,246

14. Klamath County

Homes built before 1939: 14.1%

Homes built since 2000: 15.1%

Median year built: 1976

Total homes: 33,703

13. Grant County

Homes built before 1939: 15.4%

Homes built since 2000: 13.3%

Median year built: 1973

Total homes: 4,426

12. Columbia County

Homes built before 1939: 17.8%

Homes built since 2000: 18.1%

Median year built: 1978

Total homes: 21,421

11. Wasco County

Homes built before 1939: 17.8%

Homes built since 2000: 13.4%

Median year built: 1972

Total homes: 11,712

10. Hood River County

Homes built before 1939: 18.7%

Homes built since 2000: 24.0%

Median year built: 1978

Total homes: 10,034

9. Harney County

Homes built before 1939: 19.1%

Homes built since 2000: 13.5%

Median year built: 1973

Total homes: 3,897

8. Wallowa County

Homes built before 1939: 20.6%

Homes built since 2000: 17.3%

Median year built: 1973

Total homes: 4,234

7. Wheeler County

Homes built before 1939: 22.2%

Homes built since 2000: 15.4%

Median year built: 1978

Total homes: 991

6. Clatsop County

Homes built before 1939: 23.0%

Homes built since 2000: 15.6%

Median year built: 1974

Total homes: 22,609

5. Multnomah County

Homes built before 1939: 24.1%

Homes built since 2000: 17.1%

Median year built: 1969

Total homes: 353,735

4. Union County

Homes built before 1939: 25.1%

Homes built since 2000: 13.1%

Median year built: 1973

Total homes: 11,863

3. Gilliam County

Homes built before 1939: 26.8%

Homes built since 2000: 12.3%

Median year built: 1958

Total homes: 1,145

2. Baker County

Homes built before 1939: 29.3%

Homes built since 2000: 11.8%

Median year built: 1970

Total homes: 9,062

1. Sherman County