(STACKER) — Heart disease has been the #1 cause of death in the United States since 1950.

Coronary heart disease, referring to damaged major blood vessels within the heart, is commonly caused by plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Lifestyle and genetics are major factors determining the likelihood of coronary heart disease; treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgery. American men in the last decade were twice as likely to die from heart disease than women, according to CDC data.

Stacker investigated the counties with the highest heart disease rates in Oregon using data from the CDC. Keep reading to see if your county is among those with the highest rate of heart disease in your home state.

25. Columbia

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.1%

24. Linn

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.2%

23. Jackson

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.5%

22. Wasco

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.6%

21. Union

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.6%

20. Clatsop

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.7%

19. Jefferson

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.8%

18. Malheur

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.8%

17. Morrow

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%

16. Klamath

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%

15. Crook

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

14. Tillamook

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

13. Harney

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.5%

12. Sherman

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

11. Douglas

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.8%

10. Wallowa

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.8%

9. Baker

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.9%

8. Coos

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.1%

7. Lincoln

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.2%

6. Josephine

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.5%

5. Lake

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.5%

4. Gilliam

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.9%

3. Curry

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 10.0%

2. Grant

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 10.0%

1. Wheeler