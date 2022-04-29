(STACKER) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.
36. Hood River County
- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%
35. Washington County
- Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 13,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
34. Clackamas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 9,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
33. Benton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
32. Clatsop County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%
31. Multnomah County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 20,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
30. Deschutes County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 5,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
29. Polk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%
28. Gilliam County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
27. Yamhill County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
26. Marion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 12,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
25. Columbia County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
24. Wasco County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%
23. Morrow County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%#22. Linn County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 4,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
21. Harney County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
20. Lane County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 12,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%
19. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
18. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 7,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
17. Curry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
16. Umatilla County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 3,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
15. Tillamook County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
14. Sherman County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%
13. Baker County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
12. Malheur County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%
11. Jefferson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
10. Wallowa County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
9. Wheeler County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%
8. Douglas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 4,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
7. Crook County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
6. Lincoln County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%
5. Lake County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
4. Josephine County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 3,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%
3. Coos County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%
2. Klamath County
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 3,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%
1. Grant County
- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%