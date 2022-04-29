(STACKER) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

36. Hood River County

Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 430

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

35. Washington County

Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 13,740

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

34. Clackamas County

Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 9,300

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

33. Benton County

Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,810

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

32. Clatsop County

Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,010

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

31. Multnomah County

Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 20,830

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

30. Deschutes County

Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,240

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

29. Polk County

Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,630

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

28. Gilliam County

Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 50

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

27. Yamhill County

Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,360

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

26. Marion County

Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 12,640

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

25. Columbia County

Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,720

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

24. Wasco County

Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 930

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

23. Morrow County

Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 500

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%#22. Linn County

Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,790

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

21. Harney County

Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 260

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

20. Lane County

Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 12,090

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

19. Union County

Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,010

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

18. Jackson County

Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,830

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

17. Curry County

Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

16. Umatilla County

Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,620

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

15. Tillamook County

Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 930

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

14. Sherman County

Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 50

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

13. Baker County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 600

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

12. Malheur County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,480

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

11. Jefferson County

Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,070

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

10. Wallowa County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 260

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

9. Wheeler County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 50

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

8. Douglas County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,410

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

7. Crook County

Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 950

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

6. Lincoln County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,730

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

5. Lake County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 320

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

4. Josephine County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,640

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

3. Coos County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,580

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

2. Klamath County

Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,210

Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

1. Grant County