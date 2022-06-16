(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession — the Great Recession of 2008-2010 — sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6% — as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation — following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

36. Wheeler County

Current unemployment rate: 2.61%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -0.4% Total labor force: 728 (19 unemployed)

35. Washington County

Current unemployment rate: 2.91%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 338,789 (9,853 unemployed)

34. Benton County

Current unemployment rate: 2.91%

— 1 month change: 0.0% — 1 year change: -1.3% Total labor force: 50,037 (1,456 unemployed)

33. Sherman County

Current unemployment rate: 3.01%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 963 (29 unemployed)

32. Morrow County

Current unemployment rate: 3.17%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.4% Total labor force: 6,128 (194 unemployed)

31. Hood River County

Current unemployment rate: 3.18%

— 1 month change: -0.1% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 14,320 (456 unemployed)

30. Clackamas County

Current unemployment rate: 3.23%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 230,009 (7,423 unemployed)

29. Yamhill County

Current unemployment rate: 3.24%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 57,065 (1,847 unemployed)

28. Malheur County

Current unemployment rate: 3.25%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.2% Total labor force: 12,925 (420 unemployed)

27. Deschutes County

Current unemployment rate: 3.41%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -2.4% Total labor force: 105,519 (3,601 unemployed)

26. Multnomah County

Current unemployment rate: 3.53%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 475,244 (16,756 unemployed)

25. Polk County

Current unemployment rate: 3.59%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 42,681 (1,533 unemployed)

24. Gilliam County

Current unemployment rate: 3.63%

— 1 month change: 0.0% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 1,020 (37 unemployed)

23. Marion County

Current unemployment rate: 3.65%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 169,886 (6,208 unemployed)

22. Baker County

Current unemployment rate: 3.72%

— 1 month change: -0.9% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 7,697 (286 unemployed)

21. Harney County

Current unemployment rate: 3.83%

— 1 month change: -1.1% — 1 year change: -1.6% Total labor force: 3,813 (146 unemployed)

20. Lane County

Current unemployment rate: 3.85%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 186,603 (7,183 unemployed)

19. Umatilla County

Current unemployment rate: 3.86%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 38,166 (1,472 unemployed)

18. Wasco County

Current unemployment rate: 3.89%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 13,177 (513 unemployed)

17. Tillamook County

Current unemployment rate: 3.90%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 12,397 (484 unemployed)

16. Clatsop County

Current unemployment rate: 3.91%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 19,649 (768 unemployed)

15. Jackson County

Current unemployment rate: 3.95%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 108,934 (4,307 unemployed)

14. Union County

Current unemployment rate: 4.00%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 12,408 (496 unemployed)

13. Linn County

Current unemployment rate: 4.05%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 61,951 (2,509 unemployed)

12. Columbia County

Current unemployment rate: 4.15%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 25,450 (1,056 unemployed)

11. Lake County

Current unemployment rate: 4.38%

— 1 month change: -1.6% — 1 year change: -1.6% Total labor force: 3,652 (160 unemployed)

10. Douglas County

Current unemployment rate: 4.44%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 48,241 (2,142 unemployed)

9. Jefferson County

Current unemployment rate: 4.53%

— 1 month change: -0.9% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 10,828 (490 unemployed)

8. Coos County

Current unemployment rate: 4.61%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.3% Total labor force: 26,732 (1,233 unemployed)

7. Crook County

Current unemployment rate: 4.71%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -2.3% Total labor force: 11,421 (538 unemployed)

6. Josephine County

Current unemployment rate: 4.74%

— 1 month change: -0.5% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 37,659 (1,784 unemployed)

5. Wallowa County

Current unemployment rate: 4.81%

— 1 month change: -1.3% — 1 year change: -1.5% Total labor force: 3,535 (170 unemployed)

4. Lincoln County

Current unemployment rate: 4.82%

— 1 month change: -0.5% — 1 year change: -2.8% Total labor force: 21,155 (1,019 unemployed)

3. Curry County

Current unemployment rate: 4.87%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 9,184 (447 unemployed)

2. Klamath County

Current unemployment rate: 5.17%

— 1 month change: -0.8% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 30,242 (1,562 unemployed)

1. Grant County