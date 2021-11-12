County in Oregon seeking $7 million to tackle illegal pot

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana bud is seen before harvest at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the same day that Jackson County declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Jackson County in southwest Oregon plan to ask the state for more than $7.2 million to help crack down on the billions of dollars worth of illegal pot grows across the Rogue Valley.

The Mail Tribune reports the money would pay for 37 new employees including Sheriff’s Office detectives, code enforcement officers and more staff for the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer says the request is what the county needs over a year to make growing illegal marijuana uncomfortable and risky for people breaking the law.