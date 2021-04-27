Court docs: Hillsboro man charged in Capitol attack recognized by clothes

Federal authorities say this FBI video of “Subject 191” lead to the identification of Reed Knox Christensen of Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: FBI)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man accused of assaulting federal law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol attack in early January was turned in to investigators by a tipster who recognized his clothing and proceeded to give feds photos of him, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Reed Knox Christensen, a 67-year-old Hillsboro resident, was arrested and charged with numerous federal counts in connection with the Jan. 6 melee in Washington, D.C. He was released on his own recognizance after being ordered by a federal judge to surrender his firearms, according to The Oregonian.

According to a statement of facts submitted by federal investigators, Christensen was identified by an individual called “Witness-1” after the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiled a flier with images pulled from surveillance cameras, independent video, and body cameras worn by law enforcement during the Capitol attack, which started after former President Donald Trump supporters marched from a nearby location to the U.S. Capitol property as a joint session of Congress convened to certify 2020 election results.

After contacting the FBI, Witness-1 provided separate photographs of Christensen that showed him wearing a gray winter parka along with yellow work gloves, both of which were captured in images on Jan. 6 and included in the flier asking for tips about the then-unnamed suspect.

Christensen is accused of hitting and pushing against several law enforcement officers and initiated the removal of bike rack barriers that were in place to prevent protesters from moving closer to the U.S. Capitol building.

Christensen was listed as a director for the Washington County Republican Central Committee on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website from Sept. 29, 2018, through May 18, 2020.

When contacted by KOIN 6 News, Washington County Republican Party Chair Alexander Flores said Christensen “was immediately removed following the incident” from the duties he held with the party as secretary/house captain, which was listed on the Washington County Republican Party Facebook page.

A screenshot from the Washington County Oregon Republican Party Facebook page listing Reed Christensen as its new secretary

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Flores said: “Washington County Republicans condemn the actions of those that took place on January 6th. We reject and deplore political violence from any party or any one person. Democracy is the battle of ideas which is what makes this country great. If these allegations are correct, we expect justice to be done and thank law enforcement for their vigilant service to our county.”

More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 melee, which left five people dead. Of those charged, more than 100 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement that day. Christensen is the fourth Oregon resident to be arrested in connection with the attack. Two Oregon brothers, Jonathanpeter and Matthew Klein, were arrested in late March for allegedly forcing open doors and assaulting law enforcement, while a third man with ties to Oregon, Richard Lee Harris, was arrested for his alleged participation in Florida.

Read the full statement of facts below: