COVID-19 cases spiking elsewhere, but not in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in several states, with the National Guard called up in New York, Maine and Michigan to help hospitals overwhelmed with patient — but not in Oregon or Southwest Washington.

In hard-hit Michigan, only 56% of people are vaccinated against COVID-19 — compared to 70% of all Oregonians.

Despite pandemic-high for hospitalizations in Michigan, the state is not putting in place any mask mandates or other restrictions. In Oregon and Washington, the indoor mask mandate has remained in place for almost four months regardless of vaccination.

Health leaders say the main way to fight the virus is to get vaccinated. While many Oregonians try to get a booster shot, there is still a push to get more people a first shot.

Health officials said the delta variant is the one largely responsible for hospitalizing Oregonians. Almost 70% of Oregon’s recent COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people.

There is a growing concern among health officials that with more people gathering indoors, the virus will continue to spread unless people keep distancing and masking.