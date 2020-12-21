Crash causes gas service disruption in White Salmon, Hood River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle crashed into a district regulator station late Sunday night, causing a possible disruption in gas service to some residents in White Salmon and Hood River on Monday.

The car crashed into the regulator station just before midnight. The regulator is owned by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural. The line has been shut down due to the accident.

NW Natural serves about 5,000 customers within the Hood River and White Salmon area. Customers should expect to experience a disruption in service on Monday morning as crews work to remedy the issue. There is no estimated time for restoration of service.

NW Natural says customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by the company. Technicians will go door-to-door to affected customers to restore service.