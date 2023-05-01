While the lodge might be booked, there are several other places to camp and stay nearby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On October 14, 2023, an annular eclipse will pass over Oregon and Crater Lake, the state’s only national park, will fall directly in the eclipse’s path.

Already, eager spectators have rushed to book their reservations near the park.

Marsha McCabe, public information officer for Crater Lake National Park, confirmed Crater Lake Lodge is already fully booked for the weekend. The Union Creek Resort is also fully booked, although resort staff said that could change if anyone cancels a reservation.

Mazama Campground, the largest camping area inside the park, is not scheduled to be open in October. The park’s smaller campground, Lost Creek Campground, was closed all year in 2022 and the park’s website says it will remain closed through 2023.

However, McCabe said there are lodging options outside the park.

Here are a few options that are within 25 miles of the park headquarters:

Farewell Bend Sno-Park – For campers who don’t require many amenities, consider parking your car or pitching a tent at the Farewell Bend Sno-Park. Overnight parking and camping is allowed. However, campers should know that there are only vault toilets here and no water. Camping is free May through October. This Sno-Park is located on Highway 62 just north of Union Creek.

Thousand Springs Sno-Park – Like Farewell Bend, Thousand Springs Sno-Park has few amenities. There are vault toilets but no water. The Sno-Park is also free to use from May through October. This Sno-Park is also off of Highway 62.

Natural Bridge Campground – Unlike the Sno-Parks, this campground has much more to offer guests. There are 17 campsites with picnic tables and fire pits and seven vault toilets. However, there is still no access to water and no garbage disposal. So, anything you pack in, you’ll need to pack out. Campsites cost $15. The campground is about 11 miles north of Prospect on Highway 62.

Diamond Lake Campground – This campground is located right on the bank of Diamond Lake, just north of the Crater Lake National Park entrance. The campground has 238 sites for tents and RVs and has showers for guests to use. Campsites in October are first come first served.

Diamond Lake Resort – According to Diamond Lake Resort’s website, there are no rooms available the night of Oct. 13, but if you drive to the area bright and early to catch the eclipse in the morning and would like to stay the following night, there are rooms available on Oct. 14.

More places to stay outside Crater Lake National Park can be found on the park’s website. Be sure to note when each campsite is open. Many of them close for the season before October.

McCabe said visitors should be prepared for all types of weather if they plan to visit Crater Lake for the eclipse.

“Weather in mid-October is usually on the cooler side, but there are often beautiful, sunny days. Snow is also a possibility. It is hard to know what it will be like, so track the weather as the date approaches,” she said.

The Rim Drive around the lake is usually open on October 14, McCabe said, unless there is a major snowfall. The Rim Drive closes for the season on November 1, but can close early depending on the weather conditions.