Create a home inventory to be prepared for wildfire evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With wildfire season here in full blast, there are some things you can do to prepare, especially if you might face an evacuation.

Officials from the Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services recommend two easy tasks to help save time, money and stress:

Create a home inventory – Take photos or video of each room in your home. Pay close attention to what’s on walls, in closets and drawers, and storage spaces. Check your insurance coverage – Make sure you have the right coverage for fire damage. For example, you need comprehensive coverage on your auto policy to cover damage caused by fire.

September is also National Preparedness Month, a campaign geared at helping homeowners get ready to disasters. You can find more resources here.