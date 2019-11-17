Cremated remains of 20 babies found at mortuary buried

Closings
by: The Associated Press

Roseburg Memorial Gardens in an undated photo. (Google)

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The cremated remains of more than 20 babies that were found on mortuary shelves in Roseburg, Oregon will be buried Sunday a special ceremony.

The News-Review reports that the remains were discovered by a woman who was searching for the unclaimed remains of veterans who had not received funerals. A funeral for the 28 veterans whose remains were found in that effort happened earlier this year.

Some of the infants’ remains have been on a mortuary shelf for up to 70 years.

Most of the babies are believed to have been stillborn or died within a day of birth.

Carol Hunt, the woman who found the remains, formed a group called Wings of Love to accomplish the burial project.

The remains will be interred at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.

