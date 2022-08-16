Brush fire near NW Skyline Blvd. and NW Brooks Rd. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are working to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they are on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road.

The fire is about two acres in size but under control. It posed a threat to two structures, officials say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue with the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

NW Brooks Road is currently closed while officials work to put the fire out.

Crews battle the brush fire(TVF&R)

Crews battle the brush fire (TVF&R)

Crews start to contain the fire(TVF&R)

No other details were immediately available.