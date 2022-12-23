PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire erupted at a manufacturing warehouse Friday morning, causing massive damage to the space.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road near Southwest 97th Avenue around 7 a.m. where employees said an electrical panel caught fire.

The first arriving crews said that they saw fire coming from the walls and roof, and called in for backup.

According to TVF&R, firefighters saw a portion of the roof that became unstable and collapsed. The icy conditions then made it hard to position crews on the roof to help ventilate the space.

Due to the icy conditions, crews were also required to continuously send water through the hoses to prevent them from freezing.

After an hour and a half of fighting the blaze, TVF&R declared that the fire was under control.

Investigators shared that the cause of the fire was accidental and had been caused by electrical equipment.

Damage to certain parts of the building was incredibly heavy, but there were no reported injuries.