PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are still working to restore power to thousands across Oregon and southwest Washington on Tuesday morning.

As many as 100,000 people were without power at some point on Monday as the rare April snow took a toll on both trees and powerlines.

Portland General Electric says more than 9,300 customers are in the dark Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m., another 98 Pacific Power customers are reportedly without power with 79 of them in southern Oregon.

In southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities was working to restore power to more than 1,000 people at 4:30 a.m. More than an hour later, crews have made progress with only 968 customers still without power.