PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local organization is ringing the alarm bell in an attempt to provide much-needed housing for refugees.

Catholic Charities of Oregon is asking local property owners across the state to consider offering spare rooms or full homes to refugee families in need.

According to the nonprofit, the need for refugee housing has reached a crisis level.

Learn more about the need for refugee housing on the Catholic Charities of Oregon website.

AM Extra was joined by Claudia Munoz, program director of refugee services, to talk about the critical need and how homeowners can get involved.

Watch the full video in the player above.