‘The Cupcake Girls’ lead local fight against sex trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cupcake Girls of Portland are organizing ways for local businesses to help put an end to sex trafficking in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The Cupcake Girls is a program that provides support and resources to those affected by sex trafficking. Starting in Las Vegas, Founder Joy Hoover began visiting clubs with a box of cupcakes. These cupcakes were used as an icebreaker before attempting to connect and support adult entertainers. Those cupcakes quickly became a symbol for the organization.

The Cupcake Girls provide services such as career coaching, crisis and emergency care, medical care, mentorship, domestic violence and safe house support, tutoring, parent and child support and LGBTQ support.

“We bring cupcakes to different people, business partners, and even our clients here in the metro. We say, ‘Hey, you wanna have a cupcake with us and talk about sex trafficking?’” explained Amy-Marie Merrell of the Cupcake Girls. “It created an opportunity to sit down and be vulnerable and have these open-ended questions about what is sex trafficking.”

Throughout January, local businesses are participating in what The Cupcake Girls have dubbed Act Local 2020. The mission is to create tangible ways for those in the community to work towards putting an end to sex trafficking.

A portion of the money spent at the participating businesses will go towards the fight The Cupcake Girls are leading. The Act Local 2020 program is a way for people in the community to have a tangible part in supporting the mission against sex trafficking.

The group is hoping to raise $10,000 with the program.

Current list of local businesses involved:

The Book Pub: $1.00 donated from every cobbler during the entire month of January

Voodoo Doughnut: $0.25 of every doughnut sold on January 21, 2020, at the Northeast Portland location, Eugene location and Denver, Colorado location will be donated to The Cupcake Girls

Tiny Details PDX Nail Salon: $5.00 donated from every nail service during the entire month of January

Double Mountain Brewery: $1.00 donated from every pint from 5-9 p.m. on January 15th

Church Bar: $2.00 donated from every A Routine Traffic Stop cocktail (tequila, raspberry, lime, & ginger beer) from Saturday, January 11th – Saturday, January 18th

Kainos Coffee Roasters: $1.00 donated from every whole bean coffee bag

during the month of January

More businesses could join by the end of the month. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this list.

