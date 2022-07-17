Jaanya Parthik rode the 206-mile route with her dad on her own bike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 6000 bicyclists took part in the Seattle-to-Portland ride, a 2-day event that covered about 206 miles. One of them was 8-year-old Jaanya Parthik, who not only completed the ride but raised money along the way.

Jaanya was among several dozen riders who raised money for the Asha for Education Seattle chapter to help schooling for children in India.

Paul Tolme with the STP Bike Ride told KOIN 6 News they’ve had other young riders take part in years part, but Jaanya is the youngest they know of to do it for charity. He added she rode her own bike and has been training for the event since January.

8-year-old bicyclist Jaanya Parthik and her dad rode the Seattle-to-Portland route to raise money for education for children in India, July 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Ankita Parthik)

Along the way there is support for the riders along with official rest stops and mini-stops, he said.

She and her dad arrived at the finish line at Holladay Park late Sunday afternoon.