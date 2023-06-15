PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Polk County circuit court judge sentenced a Dallas, Ore. couple to prison time Thursday after they were found guilty of robbery and coercion for holding a victim at gunpoint to steal his vehicle in 2022.

According to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Wayne Miskell, 40, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison and Carrie Lorrita Collbaugh, 32, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Miskell was convicted of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, coercion, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear.

Coolbaugh was convicted of first-degree robbery and coercion.

Both Miskell and Coolbaugh will not be eligible for any type of early release because they were sentenced under Ballot Measure 11. Upon their release, both will be required to serve 36 months of post-prison supervision.