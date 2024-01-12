PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Dallas man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after admitting that he sexually abused an eight-year-old, officials announced Friday.

William Hal McDonald Jr. pleaded guilty to sodomy and first-degree sex abuse.

“He will not be eligible for any form of early release or sentence reduction. He will also be required to serve a lifetime term of Post-Prison Supervision upon his release and register as a sex offender,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

McDonald Jr. will also be required to pay over $10,000 in restitution.