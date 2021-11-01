DAs question Brown’s order on juvenile parole hearings

Gov. Brown using clemency authority to give some inmates second chance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local prosecutors have raised concerns over Gov. Kate Brown’s controversial order allowing people convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes as teenagers to get parole hearings.

Brown is using her clemency authority to give some inmates a second chance. She’s extending a law passed two years ago that undid part of Measure 11’s mandatory sentencing laws for juveniles.

The Marion County district attorney said there are about 75 people across the state whose prison sentences the governor is retroactively changing. Thirty-four people will be eligible for parole hearings in the coming months.

One of those people is Carl Alsup — who was 17 when he killed a 22-year-old mentally disabled woman, Jessica Williams, in Portland in 2003. Alsup is now 36.

Norm Frink, who is now retired, served as Multnomah County’s chief deputy district attorney. He prosecuted Alsup 18 years ago.

“Alsup was the person most directly involved in the actual killing of stabbing her multiple times and burning her body,” Frink said. “And here’s Kate Brown rushing in without talking to anybody and fiddling and messing with this well-considered sentence that was deemed appropriate by everybody involved.”

John Wentworth, the Clackamas County district attorney, said that by doing this, Brown is going against the “express intent” of the state legislature to not make these crimes retroactive.

“She’s implementing a program without any notification to the crime victims who this most affects,” Wentworth said. “The crime victims had to learn about it through the press.”

Prosecutors expect her decision to be challenged in court.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Brown’s office about the order but has not received a response.