Data: Oregon women earned nearly 17% less than men in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average Oregon woman earned nearly 17% less than men last year.

Oregon women earned an average of $936 a week in 2020, compared to more than $1,100 for men.

However, the figure is still more than the average American woman, who earned $891 a week to the average of $1,082 for men.

Oregon ranked 18th in the nation last year for the closest gender wage gap. The earnings for women in five states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia — were at or above $1,000 per week, while the states for the lowest weekly earnings for women were Mississippi at $675, Idaho at $731, Kentucky at $737 and West Virginia at $739

However, the BLS noted the comparisons are on a broad level and were not controlled for other factors, such as occupation, age and education level.

The BLS also noted the pandemic’s impact on wage data and the labor market in 2020, adding that data comparisons to other years “should be interpreted with caution” after major unemployment reporting in 2020, “particularly among low-wage workers (who were disproportionally affected by job loss related to the pandemic), resulted in changes in the median earnings distribution.”